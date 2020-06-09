Advanced search

St Albans boutique owner frustrated by road closure

PUBLISHED: 12:37 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 09 June 2020

Road closures have been introduced in St Albans city centre to promote social distancing.

Road closures have been introduced in St Albans city centre to promote social distancing.

Archant

A frustrated boutique owner says road closures in St Albans city centre are confusing customers and delivery staff alike.

Deryane Tadd, of The Dressing Room in High Street, said local businesses were not consulted about Herts county council’s recent decision to shut the road and neighbouring George Street and Market Place in order to promote social distancing.

She said: “Whilst we all understand the need to enable safe social distancing when stores hopefully reopen, the road closures in the Cathedral Quarter are causing significant disruption to businesses.

“They are hindering deliveries and collections from premises with delivery drivers turning away as there is no clear signage provided. Lack of access signage is causing confusion for courier companies and customers alike.”

The store is currently operating a click and collect service for online orders and the road closures have discouraged customers from collecting their orders, incurring postal costs instead.

Deryane said: “I am led to believe that these closures are planned to be a long term fixture, in which case we need clear signage and easier access.”

You may also want to watch:

The boutique owner added that she thinks a proper pedestrianised area would be a welcome addition to the Cathedral Quarter, but the current scheme has been actioned with little thought or attention to how it will work.

St Albans South councillor Sandy Walkington added: “Local county councillors were also not consulted - a pity because we could have advised on the obvious flaws.

“I have now got agreement that adjustments can be made. That does not mean scrapping the schemes, but better signage and more clarity on deliveries are not too much to ask.”

A county council spokesperson said: “We will take on board feedback from the local community and businesses and, where appropriate, tweak the layouts.

“We will also be looking at how things are operating over the next few weeks and, where necessary, make adjustments to further support the public health drive on social distancing.

“We hope that the High Street community will work with us to help make social distancing possible and we will consider adjusting things like delivery times to ease the situation where we can.

“We are encouraging people to walk or cycle to their local high street and avoid driving through where possible.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Driver dies following London Colney bypass crash

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A1081 London Coloney bypass, where his van collided with a bridge support. Picture: Google

Property Spotlight: A period home with roof terrace and garden office in St Albans

Bedford Road, St Albans. Picture: Putterills

Driver sustains ‘extremely serious’ injuries in London Colney crash

The London Colney bypass between the A414 and Bell Lane has been closed in both directions after a serious collision. Picture: Danny Loo

Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park to bring drive-in movies to Luton Hoo Estate

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. The Pub in the Park team and the celebrity chef are now launching Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate.

Missing teens thought to be in St Albans found safe and well

Two missing teens thought to be in St Albans were found safe and well

Most Read

Driver dies following London Colney bypass crash

A man in his 40s has died after a crash on the A1081 London Coloney bypass, where his van collided with a bridge support. Picture: Google

Property Spotlight: A period home with roof terrace and garden office in St Albans

Bedford Road, St Albans. Picture: Putterills

Driver sustains ‘extremely serious’ injuries in London Colney crash

The London Colney bypass between the A414 and Bell Lane has been closed in both directions after a serious collision. Picture: Danny Loo

Tom Kerridge and Pub in the Park to bring drive-in movies to Luton Hoo Estate

Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. The Pub in the Park team and the celebrity chef are now launching Drive & Dine Theatre at the Luton Hoo Estate.

Missing teens thought to be in St Albans found safe and well

Two missing teens thought to be in St Albans were found safe and well

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans boutique owner frustrated by road closure

Road closures have been introduced in St Albans city centre to promote social distancing.

Historic England emergency fund launched to help region’s heritage sites

A building conservator repointing the east end of a church. Picture: James O. Davies / Historic England Archive

St Albans family named one of top 20 funniest families in UK

The King family, from St Albans, have been shortlisted in Beano's funniest family competition. Picture: Beano

Cost of home insurance shoots up in St Albans

St Albans residents' home insurance expenditure has increased by 42 per cent since 2017. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Expert View: The future of the commercial property market in St Albans and Harpenden

Matthew Bowen of Aitchison Raffety. Picture: Aitchison Raffety
Drive 24