Deliveroo set to launch in Harpenden
PUBLISHED: 09:24 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 04 September 2019
© Mikael Buck / Deliveroo
Hungry Harpenden residents can soon enjoy restaurant food delivered to their door.
Deliveroo is on the look-out for drivers and riders in Harpenden, where the service is due to launch soon.
They are now appealing to car, bicycle, scooter or motorbike riders or drivers to deliver food from restaurants across the town.
You may also want to watch:
Deliveroo's UK regional director, Harrison Foster, said: "We've seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Harpenden and we're excited to be launching next month; we're really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.
"The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service, who are seeking the added benefit of flexible hours amongst other perks.
"We would encourage anyone looking for a fast paced and active job to apply through our website."
Find out more at www.deliveroo.co.uk