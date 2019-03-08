Deliveroo set to launch in Harpenden

Deliveroo is launching in Harpenden. Picture: Mikael Buck / Deliveroo © Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Hungry Harpenden residents can soon enjoy restaurant food delivered to their door.

Deliveroo is on the look-out for drivers and riders in Harpenden, where the service is due to launch soon.

They are now appealing to car, bicycle, scooter or motorbike riders or drivers to deliver food from restaurants across the town.

Deliveroo's UK regional director, Harrison Foster, said: "We've seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Harpenden and we're excited to be launching next month; we're really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

"The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service, who are seeking the added benefit of flexible hours amongst other perks.

"We would encourage anyone looking for a fast paced and active job to apply through our website."

Find out more at www.deliveroo.co.uk