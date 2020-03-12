Advanced search

Train delays at St Albans due to signalling fault

PUBLISHED: 08:54 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:54 12 March 2020

Thameslink train

Thameslink train

Archant

Due to a signalling fault at Mill Hill Broadway train services running from St Albans City towards St Pancras are subject to late notice platform alterations, and possible delays of up to 10 minutes.

You may also want to watch:

The disruption is expected to last until 10:00, with trains potentially being cancelled or delayed.

Engineers are currently working to repair the problem.

Most Read

Coronavirus round-up - action steps up across Hertfordshire

Washing your hands with warm, soapy water is a prerequisite to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Coronavirus round-up: what Hertfordshire is doing to prevent an outbreak

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man jailed following stabbing in St Albans

Michael Summerville was jailed for nine years and nine months after a stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Sixth patient to die of coronavirus was being treated in west Herts area

A sixth patient has died from coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Plans to build care home on Harpenden industrial site are rejected

Chelford Fabrics in Harpenden. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Coronavirus round-up - action steps up across Hertfordshire

Washing your hands with warm, soapy water is a prerequisite to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Coronavirus round-up: what Hertfordshire is doing to prevent an outbreak

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man jailed following stabbing in St Albans

Michael Summerville was jailed for nine years and nine months after a stabbing in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Sixth patient to die of coronavirus was being treated in west Herts area

A sixth patient has died from coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Plans to build care home on Harpenden industrial site are rejected

Chelford Fabrics in Harpenden. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Single mum-of-two launches petition to tackle loophole in child maintenance payments

A St Albans single mum has launched a campaign to tackle a loophole in child maintenance.

Restaurant review: Leap into spring at The Ivy St Albans

Cocktails at The Ivy in St Albans.

Train delays at St Albans due to signalling fault

Thameslink train

Harpenden Town fast becoming the new entertainers as more goals flow against Broadfields

Matt Standen was on target for Harpenden Town against Broadfields United. Picture: KARYN HADDON

‘Keep calm, clean and carry on’ - St Albans businesses rally in face of coronavirus

A sixth patient has died from coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel
Drive 24