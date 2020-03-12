Train delays at St Albans due to signalling fault

Due to a signalling fault at Mill Hill Broadway train services running from St Albans City towards St Pancras are subject to late notice platform alterations, and possible delays of up to 10 minutes.

The disruption is expected to last until 10:00, with trains potentially being cancelled or delayed.

Engineers are currently working to repair the problem.