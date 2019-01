Traffic delays following crash on Redbourn bypass

Traffic is queuing from Harpenden Lane to Luton Lane on the A5183 near Redbourn Archant

A partial road closure is in place on the A5183 near Redbourn following a collision.

INCIDENT: #Redbourn A5183 Redbourn Bypass, accident at location, delays are occurring Northbound, use alternative routes if possible. #avoidtheQ pic.twitter.com/cPsDDmalOX — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) January 31, 2019

Delays are occurring northbound due to the crash, which happened at the Redbourn bypass.

The incident is affecting traffic from Harpenden and St Albans, from Redbourn Lane to Luton Lane.

Herts County Council Highways advise drivers to use alternative routes where possible.