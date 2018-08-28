Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rail boss confident of new December timetable changes

PUBLISHED: 15:51 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:07 10 December 2018

Stuart Cheshire

Stuart Cheshire

Archant

The face of Govia Thameslink Railway has pledged a return to the service levels which existed before the timetable chaos which kicked off in May.

Speaking ahead of today’s introduction of a new timetable, passenger services director Stuart Cheshire said the train operator was feeling far more confident about these changes than the ones introduced in the spring, which saw severe delays, overcrowding and cancellations on the Thameslink line.

Stuart revealed: “In the build-up to this timetable we’ve had the chance to do everything that we should have done in May to develop this one far more efficiently.

“We’ve now managed to get the drivers in the right place, we’ve created several new depots, we’ve got 80 more drivers than we had in May, and we’ve put the drivers much closer to the start-up positions of the trains, which has allowed a far more efficient development of the [drivers’ work schedules].

“Last time round we had a very late offer back from Network Rail which fundamentally put the drivers in the wrong place for start-up. That’s not occurred this time round so we’re far more confident that the drivers are in the right place for kick-off.”

Additional services for St Albans and Harpenden from December 10 will see the following:

St Albans: One fast and four semi-fasts in the morning peak; one fast, four stoppers in the evening peak.

Harpenden: one fast and four semi-fasts in the morning peak; two fasts and four stoppers in theeveningPM peak.

Thameslink is also lengthening two busy services from eight to 12 carriage: the 07.34/07.40 fast service from Harpenden/St Albans and the fast 17.10 from St Pancras back to St Albans and Harpenden.

Stuart responded to criticism about reduced services calling at Harpenden: “They’ve got one additional train in the morning, there’s one additional train in the evening, and there’s also a fast train that leaves St Pancras at about 6.50 which will now call at Harpenden. There will be extra stops put into that train to recognise that journey time is an issue.

“Putting the East Midland services back into Bedford, which would solve everybody’s problems, is a Department of Transport call. Personally I’d support that, and I think the lobbying should be towards the rail minister.

He explained how the previous chaos occurred: “What went on prior to the delivery of the May timetable was that once we got [the timetable] back from Network Rail the whole industry was doing its best to solve its own problems in isolation. We didn’t really understand the full impact of the timetable before we’d run it through our systems and processes, and it really didn’t throw up any massive alarm bells until very close to the day of the race.

“It was far too late to revert back to what would have been the initial timetable because the thousands and thousands of changes that were happening nationally were tied into every other train operator. The late return only affected Northern and us, and that’s where the problem was.

“Those eight weeks were the worst I’ve ever seen in terms of rail service delivery, but [the revised timetable of] July 15, which we used those eight weeks to develop, was a far more reliable and efficient product. What we’re moving to in December is the delivery of the full May timetable as it should have been, having been allowed the time we should have had the first time round to develop it. We are in a position to give me a level of confidence around the December offering that we never had in May.”

Referring again to the problems experienced earlier this year, he added: “It was an incredibly tough time for passengers and staff and I just want to thank everybody for their patience.

“What I do hope that we demonstrate by our delivery in December is that we’ve learned our lessons from May and we hope we haven’t bitten off more than we can chew. It’s a step by step reintroduction of services now to get ourselves re-established and try and build some confidence back into the brand that we had before the May timetable.

“We were top performers just prior to then and the hard work that we’ve put in has definitely born some fruits since July, and we just want to make sure we don’t lose that.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

You’ll have a ball at this year’s Alban Arena panto Cinderella

55 minutes ago Matt Adams
Pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

This year’s St Albans pantomime Cinderella opened last week. Matt Adams reviews The Alban Arena show.

Rail boss confident of new December timetable changes

15:51 Matt Adams
Stuart Cheshire

The face of Govia Thameslink Railway has pledged a return to the service levels which existed before the timetable chaos which kicked off in May.

Police and dogs search for wanted man near Redbourn

14:19 Anne Suslak
Police were search for a wanted man this morning between Redbourn and St Albans.

Police searched for a wanted man between Redbourn and St Albans this morning.

Hertfordshire teen responsible for school bomb hoax jailed for three years

12:22 Georgia Barrow
The 19-year-old was responsible for the bomb hoax which affected schools in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire earlier this year. Picture: National Crime Agency

A teenager has been sentenced to three years in prison after admitting to marking bombs threats to thousands of schools across the country – including in Herts and Beds.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Series of burglaries strikes St Albans on Saturday

Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans, where a burglary took place on Saturday. Picture: Google.

St Albans man missing since last Wednesday

Dayle Rostron, 26, went missing after leaving Hemel Hempstead last Wednesday.

Police and dogs search for wanted man near Redbourn

Police were search for a wanted man this morning between Redbourn and St Albans.

Hertfordshire teen responsible for school bomb hoax jailed for three years

The 19-year-old was responsible for the bomb hoax which affected schools in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire earlier this year. Picture: National Crime Agency

Have your say on St Albans’s bus services

Representatives from Uno and Arriva will attend a meeting where the public can ask questions about the St Albans bus service. Picture: St Albans district council
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide