St Albans death coach talks about demystifying dying

St Albans death café offers a safe space to discuss feelings about death. Archant

In this time of uncertainty and illness, grief is never far from our minds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amanda Blainey of St Albans death cafe speaks to us about the impact of coronavirus on attitudes. Picture: Supplied Amanda Blainey of St Albans death cafe speaks to us about the impact of coronavirus on attitudes. Picture: Supplied

For some people death is just a thought or a fear yet for others it may be a reality as they face losing loved ones or find themselves considering their own mortality.

The ongoing pandemic has led many people to ask the question: how can death be made less harrowing at a time of fear and isolation?

Amanda Blainey, who runs the St Albans death café, offering a safe space to discuss thoughts, concerns and experiences of death, said she has had many people contact her to express fears about dying.

She said: “There is a lot of anxiety around at the moment and I think it is partly to do with the sheer number of deaths and the way they are being reported.

You may also want to watch:

“I had a conversation last week with The Natural Death Centre, a charity which helps people have sustainable, natural, personal funerals. They are also able to help educate people about the type of funeral they can have. Their aim is to demsytify the process of organising a funeral.”

Nationally, there has been a rise in people talking about how they want to die and what they want to happen after they have died. Considerations such as ventilation, resuscitation and advanced care planning are on the increase.

As a result of the coronavirus, restrictions are also in place as to the attendance numbers permitted at funerals.

Amanda explained that direct cremations and burials are quite common at the moment. A direct cremation or burial has no attendees present. Singer David Bowie chose to have a direct cremation.

The bereaved can then have a memorial service once the social distancing restrictions are lifted.

Amanda added: “I am finding that the more people talk about death, the more they are empowered to make their own decisions which takes some of the fear away.”

For more information go to www.doingdeath.com or www.naturaldeath.org.uk