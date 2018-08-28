Deaf swimmers from St Albans take home gold and silver medals

Pupils from Heathlands School in St Albans competed in a national deaf swimming championship. Picture: Sportacuity Archant

Pupils from a school for deaf children in St Albans earned gold and silver medals in a national swimming championship.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils from Heathlands School in St Albans competed in a national deaf swimming championship. Picture: Sportacuity Pupils from Heathlands School in St Albans competed in a national deaf swimming championship. Picture: Sportacuity

Primary-age children from Heathlands School defended their title at the Panathlon National Deaf Swimming Finals at the London Aquatics Centre on Tuesday, January 22.

Older children also took home the silver medal at the National Deaf Secondary Final on Tuesday, January 29.

In the championship, pupils compete against deaf swimmers from other schools across England in a variety of races and aquatic challenges. In the primary event, Heathlands pupils beat nearest rivals Elmfield School in Bristol by 22 points, with 139 points in total.

Pupil Phillipa Anderson, 14, said: “When I started today I was nervous, but I feel good when I’m in the water. I get a real sense of achievement when I get out and see my team-mates clapping. It’s amazing to be here in this giant arena.”