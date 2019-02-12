Deadline fast approaching to sign up for the St Albans Pancake Race 2019

Teams compete in the St Albans pancake race 2018. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2018

Time is almost up to get involved with the St Albans Pancake Race 2019, with any potential flippers urged to sign up before it’s too late.

Over the nine years it has taken place, local businesses, organisations and charities have stepped up to flip their way through the Shrove Tuesday competition and raise money for Home-Start Herts.

The charity, which improves children’s outcomes by supporting families, took over the event three years ago in conjunction with The Herts Business Independant.

It is expected to attract more than 200 cheering spectators outside St Albans Museum + Gallery and raise lots of money - the last two years have generated nearly £2,000.

Home-Start Herts strategic manager Suzy Moody said: “The Pancake Race is such a good event, it shows the true community spirit of St Albans.

“If you haven’t already signed your team up, please do it now, the registration deadline is Friday. The more teams we get, the more fun it is and the more money is raised to help support local families who are struggling.”

Contestants have a pick of categories, including the traditional running Pancake Race, the Flippin’ Walkers Race, parents and tots, or a mascot race.

There will be children’s entertainment and a raffle at the event, which is being sponsored by local business SA Law.

Marilyn Bell, from the firm, said: “We are very pleased to continue supporting the Pancake Festival Day in St Albans and Home-Start Herts who will benefit from this fantastic event.

“We look forward to seeing you at the starting line.”

Simon George, publisher of The Herts Business Independent, added: “We are looking forward to welcoming new teams from local business and organisations as well as the regulars who have been competing for many years.”

Entry is £40 per team, although charities can register for free by contacting the Flipping Team at events@buzzing-media.co.uk for a discount code.

Teams should be made up of four people and registration is via www.pancake.events/

The festival takes place on March 5 from 12pm. All teams must register before March 1 and arrive by 11.30am to sign in on the day.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available - contact suzy@home-startherts.org.uk for information.