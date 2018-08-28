St Albans man missing since last Wednesday

Dayle Rostron, 26, went missing after leaving Hemel Hempstead last Wednesday. Archant

St Albans man Dayle Rostron has gone missing.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rostron, 26, was last seen leaving Hemel Hempstead at around 6.15pm on Wednesday, December 5.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 11in tall, of medium build with ginger hair.

Dayle was last seen wearing a black corduroy jacket with a woollen collar, a plain black T-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms with a grey stripe, black trainers with white soles and was carrying a black rucksack.

He may have been wearing a dark grey beanie hat with a white tag.

He has a silver nose ring and tattoos on his forearm, shoulder and leg.

If you have information about Dayle’s whereabouts, you can contact police on 101 and quote reference 2206 MD.

If you are with Dayle now or have seen him in the last few moments, call 999.