Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans man missing since last Wednesday

PUBLISHED: 10:37 10 December 2018

Dayle Rostron, 26, went missing after leaving Hemel Hempstead last Wednesday.

Dayle Rostron, 26, went missing after leaving Hemel Hempstead last Wednesday.

Archant

St Albans man Dayle Rostron has gone missing.

Rostron, 26, was last seen leaving Hemel Hempstead at around 6.15pm on Wednesday, December 5.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 11in tall, of medium build with ginger hair.

Dayle was last seen wearing a black corduroy jacket with a woollen collar, a plain black T-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms with a grey stripe, black trainers with white soles and was carrying a black rucksack.

He may have been wearing a dark grey beanie hat with a white tag.

He has a silver nose ring and tattoos on his forearm, shoulder and leg.

If you have information about Dayle’s whereabouts, you can contact police on 101 and quote reference 2206 MD.

If you are with Dayle now or have seen him in the last few moments, call 999.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans man missing since last Wednesday

38 minutes ago Laura Bill
Dayle Rostron, 26, went missing after leaving Hemel Hempstead last Wednesday.

St Albans man Dayle Rostron has gone missing.

Have your say on St Albans’s bus services

07:47 Anne Suslak
Representatives from Uno and Arriva will attend a meeting where the public can ask questions about the St Albans bus service. Picture: St Albans district council

Bus companies are holding a public meeting in St Albans to let residents know about the available services.

Former St Albans councillor awarded MBE for services to the community

Yesterday, 09:00 Anne Suslak
Melvyn Teare with his wife Heather Teare and daughters Emma Skipp and Catherine Wright. Picture: Johnny Green, PA Photos

A former St Albans district councillor received an MBE at Buckingham Palace for his work helping the community.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

Yesterday, 09:00 Nina Morgan
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Court results published by the Herts Ad are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Have your say on St Albans’s bus services

Representatives from Uno and Arriva will attend a meeting where the public can ask questions about the St Albans bus service. Picture: St Albans district council

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans man missing since last Wednesday

Dayle Rostron, 26, went missing after leaving Hemel Hempstead last Wednesday.

St Albans man wanted for harassment and failing to attend court

Timothy MacGuinness from St Albans is wanted in connection with harrassment and failing to appear in court. Picture: Herts Police

Radlett man jailed for life for attempted murder

Frank Brinkley.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide