People’s Vote campaigners hold day of action ahead of Commons say on Brexit deal

Members of St Albans for Europe held an action day in the city centre. Archant

As Parliament prepares for a historic vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal, St Albans Remainers have been continuing their campaign for a People’s Vote.

Members of St Albans for Europe joined with other activists and supporters from the People’s Vote campaign for a national day of action on Saturday.

They held a street stall in St Albans city to demand a say on the final Brexit deal. Volunteers spoke to shoppers and passers-by of all ages and found a high degree of disatisfaction and anxiety about the mess the Government is making of Brexit and the looming crisis.

Hundreds of people stuck stickers on to the group’s Brexitometer, giving their views on ‘What is the best deal for St Albans?’ and ‘Who should decide the country’s future?’ The final result showed overwhelming support from the people of St Albans for a People’s Vote.

This was the final action day before Parliament votes on the Government’s proposed deal this evening. It follows on from the People’s Vote Summer of Action, which saw rallies take place in Bristol, Edinburgh, and London, where the People’s Vote March for the Future saw a crowd of over 700,000 take to the streets.

Fiona McAndrew, Chair of St Albans for Europe, which has been campaigning for a People’s Vote since April 2018, said:

“Our street stalls are always popular, but this time people were queueing up to put their stickers on our Brexitometer, in the vast majority of cases to show their support for a People’s Vote and staying in the EU. Parliament is gridlocked on Brexit, the most important decision affecting our country since the Second World War – it’s time for the people of the UK to have their say.

“As a raft of independent assessments - and even the Government themselves - have now acknowledged, the Government’s proposed Brexit would severely harm our economy, our NHS, and our standing in the world. It is widely expected to be voted down by Parliament.

“People don’t just have to accept a bad Brexit, they can demand their voice is heard. The public needs to have the final say on this crucial decision because, in the end, only the people can really sort this out.”