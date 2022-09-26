Land’s End to John O’Groats challenge for ‘Top Tandem Crew’

A leading St Albans businessman has completed the 980-mile Ride Across Britain challenge from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Long standing St Albans Chamber of Commerce director, Dave Clarke cycled with his ‘Top Tandem Crew’, raising over £2,000 for The Prince’s Trust and The Buffalo Foundation.

Dave, who is registered blind and a former British Paralympic athlete, was sponsored by Babble Cloud and supported by a team including Amthal Fire and Security’s Paul Rosenthal who travelled with him from Bath to Haydock.

The plan, set out from September 10-18, has seen Dave stoke all nine stages with different partners, riding throughout the nine days.

Dave said: “This was an enormous challenge, but one I was absolutely determined to complete as a long held dream. The opportunity to truly experience the full ambience of the journey from one end of Great Britain to another was incredible. And as someone who is totally blind, riding on the back of a tandem is a way of appreciating the sounds, smell and sheer beauty of the country we call home.

“I am so grateful to Babble for the sponsorship, and all the team who have supported me along the way, alongside those who have donated to the critical work of The Prince’s Trust and The Buffalo Foundation. Both vital charities who do so much to inspire our next generation.”

Dave, who was captain of the 2012 Olympic GB blind football team, all-time leading goal scorer and a Paralympic gold medallist, has raised a significant amount for The Princes Trust and The Buffalo Foundation, which aim to make a lasting difference to those people less fortunate, and help them reach their full potential.

Paul, a fellow Chamber director, cycled 200 miles of the journey: “I have known Dave for many years, both personally and through the Chamber. He is an incredible guy who, despite being unsighted never ceases to amaze me in what he achieves and what he can do. It was an absolute privilege to complete my part in the ‘Ride across Britain’ and help Dave towards his goal.”

Babble Cloud commercial director Steve Maton added: “The man, the legend that is Dave Clarke has been on the back of the tandem for the whole journey. What he is doing is truly inspiring and we are so proud to have been involved to help him to achieve a long-held ambition.”

There is still time to donate. Please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rabbathtohaydock

Dave Clarke and Paul Rosenthal completed the Ride Across Britain challenge. - Credit: Supplied

