New coronavirus map reveals number of deaths and worst hit areas in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 18:01 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 01 May 2020

Data from ONS show the number of coronavirus related deaths and their locations. PICTURE: Archant

Archant

New data from the Office for National Statistics reveal the number of deaths related to coronavirus and locations in St Albans.

There were a total of 57 coronavirus related deaths in St Albans out of 244 total deaths.

The data, taken between March 1 and April 17, shows both the number of deaths and rate per 100,000 in local authorities.

There were 90,232 deaths occurring in England and Wales that were registered by April 18; 20,283 of these deaths involved the coronavirus. When adjusting for size and age structure of the population, there were 36.2 deaths involving COVID-19 per 100,000 people in England and Wales.

For St Albans there were 42.7 deaths involving COVID-19 per 100,000, slightly above average.

However London had the highest age-standardised mortality rate with 85.7 deaths per 100,000 persons involving COVID-19; this was significantly higher than any other region.

