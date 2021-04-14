Flashmob celebrates re-opening of St Albans high street

Published: 11:46 AM April 14, 2021

Members of a St Albans performing arts school held an impromptu flashmob in the city centre to celebrate the re-opening of shops after months of lockdown.

SASA School of Performing Arts, based at Fleetville Junior School, held the first event on Tuesday afternoon outside Marks & Spencer, and followed it up with another show outside the Clock Tower.

With participants masked and watchers observing Covid restrictions, they performed a brief dance routine to popular pop hits.

Founder Phoebe Shergold-Willis said: "We at SASA School of Performing Arts are so excited about life coming back into St Albans with the reopening of the high street! As an independent performing arts school in St Albans, we understand how important it is to make local connections and support each other as we regain some normality.

"All of us here at SASA want to wish our local retailers all our very best going forward. For more details on SASA’s continued work in the community, head to www.sasa-arts.co.uk."