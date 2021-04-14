News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Flashmob celebrates re-opening of St Albans high street

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 11:46 AM April 14, 2021   
SASA performing a flashmob outside Marks & Spencer, St Albans.

SASA performing a flashmob outside Marks & Spencer, St Albans. - Credit: Matt Adams

Members of a St Albans performing arts school held an impromptu flashmob in the city centre to celebrate the re-opening of shops after months of lockdown.

SASA School of Performing Arts, based at Fleetville Junior School, held the first event on Tuesday afternoon outside Marks & Spencer, and followed it up with another show outside the Clock Tower.

With participants masked and watchers observing Covid restrictions, they performed a brief dance routine to popular pop hits.

Founder Phoebe Shergold-Willis said: "We at SASA School of Performing Arts are so excited about life coming back into St Albans with the reopening of the high street! As an independent performing arts school in St Albans, we understand how important it is to make local connections and support each other as we regain some normality.

"All of us here at SASA want to wish our local retailers all our very best going forward. For more details on SASA’s continued work in the community, head to www.sasa-arts.co.uk."

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Catalina Martin set up Gather + Give just before the first lockdown.

Lockdown Easing

Shop Local: Mums team up for pop-up opening on April 12

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Volunteers and fir fighters clearing flood water in Park Street, St Albans

'Hero without a cape' comes to the aid of Park Street resident

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
CGI of how 10 Bricket Road St Albans will look once work is complete. 

Major redevelopment underway at St Albans office building

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Olivia Herries wants more recycling of coffee cups in St Albans city centre.

Teen launches coffee cup recycling campaign for city centre

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus