Park dance event to tackle inequality

Laura Bill

Published: 3:27 PM August 19, 2021   
The Purple in the Park event will take place in Verulamium Park at 11am until 1pm on August 27. 

The Purple in the Park event will take place near the beach volleyball courts in Verulamium Park at 11am until 1pm on August 27. - Credit: Laura Bill

A performance in a St Albans park is set to help raise awareness of disability and inequality.

The Purple in the Park event will take place near the beach volleyball courts in Verulamium Park at 11am until 1pm on August 27. 

Dance and song will be used to deliver their message of inclusion and celebrate the organisation's 10th birthday. 

The Purple All-Stars is a group of people with learning disabilities who use creative means to deliver health messages.

The group want more people to be aware of issues impacting people with learning disabilities.

For example, statistically a person who has a disability could die 25 years younger than a person without a disability, often from preventable illnesses like constipation.

Their aim is to ensure they spread the word about bridging the health inequality gap.

Afterwards there will be a picnic. Bring your own chair or blanket to sit on and refreshments, if you want. The cafe nearby also sells food and drink.

For more information email kate.harding@hertfordshire.gov.uk or call 07960 977623

