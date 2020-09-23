‘Deliberate’ damage to tomb at St Albans cemetery

A tomb was damaged at Hatfield Road Cemetery. Archant

Damage to a tomb at Hatfield Road Cemetery was deliberate, police have confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to the facility on Monday September 14 after the damage was discovered.

St Albans Ch Insp Lynda Coates said: “Following our enquiries we believe the damage to be deliberate rather than caused by an animal or by environmental changes.

You may also want to watch:

“We have been supporting the family at this distressing time and working in partnership with cemetery staff, as well as local stonemasons who have repaired the damage.

“This is an unusual case for all involved and we are continuing our investigation and our appeal for witnesses.

“There have been no further reports of any other similar damage.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference 41/73721/20.