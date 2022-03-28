News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
'Influential' MP Daisy Cooper wins backbencher vote

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 11:34 AM March 28, 2022
MP Daisy Cooper has been voted the Commons' most influential backbencher 2021.

MP Daisy Cooper has been voted the Commons' most influential backbencher 2021. - Credit: Ali Newcombe

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has been named the most influential backbencher of 2021 after topping a public vote.

Communications consultancy Pagefield London produced a shortlist of 20 backbencher MPs, with the result announced last week.

As well as her campaigns on business rates and reliable rail services, a key focus of Daisy’s work since being elected in 2019 has been the building safety crisis, which has seen leaseholders in St Albans and around the country facing sky-high bills for historic fire safety defects in their flats.

Since the campaign started, the government has made several concessions but innocent leaseholders still face an untenable situation.

Daisy said: “While a lot of attention is given to frontbench politics, it’s on the backbenches where some of the most important work in parliament takes place: it’s here that you see MPs working tirelessly together, cross-party, on some of the biggest issues facing our constituents and the country.

“However, good campaigns only happen when there are good campaigners outside of Parliament. Here in St Albans, there are many cladding and building safety victims who are relentless, articulate and persuasive in their campaigning. They’re a force to be reckoned with, and they deserve recognition too."


St Albans News

