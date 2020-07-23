Advanced search

Poll

St Albans MP in favour of hospital revamp plans instead of new build

PUBLISHED: 08:32 24 July 2020

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has spoken out in favour of a hospital revamp instead of the brand new hospital people are campaigning for. Picture: HM Government/Danny Loo

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has spoken out in favour of a hospital revamp instead of the brand new hospital people are campaigning for. Picture: HM Government/Danny Loo

Archant

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has spoken out in favour of a hospital revamp for West Herts Hospitals Trust under the government’s Hospital Infrastructure Programme.

It recently emerged the trust, which runs St Albans City Hospital, Watford General and Hemel Hempstead General, could be eligible for a further £590m in funding which could accommodate plans to build a new, central hospital.

As well as this option, it can also use the money to revitalise its existing sites, including Watford General, which has been described by new hospital campaigners as “decaying” and “hard to reach”.

Ms Cooper has cited the coronavirus pandemic as a key reason for her views on keeping three hospital sites.

She said: “With news that the trust can now bid for a £590 million loan from the government, it’s right that the Trust keeps the option of a wholly new hospital on a long-list of options, but the ultimate decision should be made on what will deliver the best outcomes for patients.

You may also want to watch:

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-site option enabled the trust to separate out COVID and non-COVID treatment, and this looks set to be even more important in the coming months and years ahead.

“On that basis, my preferred option is still for the renovation of the three sites as per current plans, and it’s likely to remain so unless there is new evidence that a single hospital can deliver better health outcomes and in a timely fashion. At the moment, I’m still unpersuaded and want to see the renovation works start as soon as possible.”

In contrast, Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning has recently tabled a motion in Parliament to halt any developments of Watford General, and use new funding for a new hospital site.

This comes as campaigners’ calls for a brand new hospital continue, particularly with the announcement of potential additional funding for the project.

A spokesman for the New Hospital Campaign, Ron Glatter, told the Herts Ad: “Daisy rightly talks about the primacy of what will produce the best outcomes for patients. That must not be just for the short term but for the decades to come, and only a new hospital on a clear site can secure it.

“That would be best for infection control as well as for all the other requirements, such as staff recruitment. There are many ways to achieve separation – one option would be for planned care to be on an existing site. We cannot be left with old, decaying buildings on a congested hard-to-reach site like Vicarage Road.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

St Albans hits the small screen with first ever TV ad

St Albans Cathedral

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

St Albans MP secures commons debate on Radlett rail freight plans

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has secured a debate with commons on the Radlett rail freight plans. Picture: Supplied

St Albans station given special anti-virus clean-up

St Albans station is one of the stations to have received a special clean. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Herts police officer accused of ‘George Floyd-style assault’

Images of the alleged wounds. Picture: Supplied

St Albans hits the small screen with first ever TV ad

St Albans Cathedral

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

St Albans MP secures commons debate on Radlett rail freight plans

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has secured a debate with commons on the Radlett rail freight plans. Picture: Supplied

St Albans station given special anti-virus clean-up

St Albans station is one of the stations to have received a special clean. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans MP in favour of hospital revamp plans instead of new build

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has spoken out in favour of a hospital revamp instead of the brand new hospital people are campaigning for. Picture: HM Government/Danny Loo

Report on unitary: Hertfordshire County Council prepared in February before asking boroughs and districts

Hertfordshire County Council offices, Hertford. Picture: DANNY LOO

Which shops do I have to wear a face covering in?

Face coverings must be worn in shops from July 24, or you may face a fine. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 23

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Seven million pound building in St Albans city centre could be bought by council

St Albans council makes offer on seven million pound building. Picture: Supplied