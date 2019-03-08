In the footsteps of travellers, soldiers and herdsmen

Two local hospice charities are set to benefit from the fundraising efforts of a group of St Albans dads.

One of the fathers, Trevor Merriden explained: "Garden Fields Cricket Club, also known as 'Men of Fields' (or MoF for short) is a collection of dads with children at Garden Fields School in St Albans.

"We undertake a large charitable walk together every two years and early July 2019 will see our third event in the series.

"The two local charities that will benefit are both dear to our hearts - Rennie Grove Hospice Care and the Hospice of St Francis - and whatever funds we raise will be divided evenly between them.

"We have raised over £60,000 in all our pursuits to date and now we want to do more.

"Our 2019 event is the 85 mile Ridgeway walk. It follows a route used since prehistoric times by travellers, herdsmen and soldiers. This walk is dedicated to the friends and families of MoFs who have been affected by cancer - and all those living with cancer everywhere.

"Our walk starts in Liddington, near the Marlborough Downs in Wiltshire and passes through ancient landscapes through downland, secluded valleys and woodland on to Ivinghoe Beacon.

"We'll then continue for another 16 miles and end in St Albans," he added.

Gemma Ralph, senior community fundraiser at Rennie Grove said: "It is because of fantastic supporters like the Men of Fields that we are able to continue providing nursing and support services to local patients and their families.

"We are so pleased that they are supporting local hospice charities this year and we wish them well on their 85 mile walk."

Claire Jones, challenge events fundraiser at The Hospice of St Francis, added: "We are so impressed by and grateful to Men of Fields for supporting both us and Rennie Grove and helping us to help more local patients and families to live their precious lives well in this our 40th birthday year.

"We'll be with them in spirit every step of the way and wish them the very best of luck for their epic walk."

If you would like to help the Men of Fields raise funds that will support local patients to live well for as long as possible and to provide support to their families please visit their donation page https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=MenofFields&isTeam=true