Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans leisure centre prepares cyclist for world's toughest cycle route

PUBLISHED: 11:31 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 20 June 2019

Daniel Miles who completed the hardest cycling route in the world.

Daniel Miles who completed the hardest cycling route in the world.

Archant

A cyclist who trained in St Albans has completed a tough cycle route through the Dolomites, a jagged mountain range in Italy.

Daniel Miles, 38, was inspired to take up cycling when he tried a spinning class at Westminster Lodge.

He realised he enjoyed it so much that he planned a trip to cycle through the Italian mountains.

You may also want to watch:

Daniel said: "As much as I trained, nothing could prepare me for the experience. It was brutal. The altitude, the relentless hair pin bends.

"In fact, the route we travelled had been pulled from the professional cycling route because it was too narrow and dangerous.

"People have since said to me that after completing dolomites, I shouldn't fear any other climb in the world."

Westminster Lodge general manager Lesley Garner said: "We are so proud of Daniel and his achievements. He's a really a talented athlete who always smashes it in spinning classes."

Most Read

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Renovation work to ease congestion at St Albans City Station to start soon

An artist's impression of the Ridgmont Road entrance, after the works are finished. Picture: Thameslink

Woman collapses in St Albans centre

St Peter's Street. Picture: Google Maps

Radlett named as one of UK’s priciest property hotspots

The average asking price in Radlett was £1,125,671 during May. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

‘Despicable’ Harpenden rugby coach jailed for ‘sexting’ young girls

Harpenden rugby coach Gavin Lendon was jailed for 12 months today after admitting to grooming two teenage girls. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans tree to remain protected despite ‘damaging parked cars’

A tree: Picture: stock

Renovation work to ease congestion at St Albans City Station to start soon

An artist's impression of the Ridgmont Road entrance, after the works are finished. Picture: Thameslink

Woman collapses in St Albans centre

St Peter's Street. Picture: Google Maps

Radlett named as one of UK’s priciest property hotspots

The average asking price in Radlett was £1,125,671 during May. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Puppets travel on train from St Albans station ahead of Alban pilgrimage

Puppets of St Alban and St Amphibalus travelled from St Albans City station to City Thameslink as part of a green pilgrimage. Picture: Govia Thameslink

St Albans leisure centre prepares cyclist for world’s toughest cycle route

Daniel Miles who completed the hardest cycling route in the world.

Fans furious as St Albans City announce ticket price hike

St Albans City have announced a price increase to watch football at Clarence Park next season. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Radlett take Harpenden win as sides continue to battle at opposite ends of the table

Abdulrahim Mulla took three wickets for Radlett against Harpenden. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Power supply turned off in St Albans areas

Electricity has been turned off around Bernards Heath and Batchwood.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists