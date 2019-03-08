St Albans leisure centre prepares cyclist for world's toughest cycle route

Daniel Miles who completed the hardest cycling route in the world. Archant

A cyclist who trained in St Albans has completed a tough cycle route through the Dolomites, a jagged mountain range in Italy.

Daniel Miles, 38, was inspired to take up cycling when he tried a spinning class at Westminster Lodge.

He realised he enjoyed it so much that he planned a trip to cycle through the Italian mountains.

Daniel said: "As much as I trained, nothing could prepare me for the experience. It was brutal. The altitude, the relentless hair pin bends.

"In fact, the route we travelled had been pulled from the professional cycling route because it was too narrow and dangerous.

"People have since said to me that after completing dolomites, I shouldn't fear any other climb in the world."

Westminster Lodge general manager Lesley Garner said: "We are so proud of Daniel and his achievements. He's a really a talented athlete who always smashes it in spinning classes."