Advanced search

Calling all St Albans cyclists! Harpenden expert on creating a network

PUBLISHED: 09:33 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 16 September 2019

There will be a talk by speaker Brian Deegan as St Albans District Council on September 30.

There will be a talk by speaker Brian Deegan as St Albans District Council on September 30.

Archant

An expert will be speaking in St Albans about how to create an effective and positive cycling culture.

Harpenden street design engineer Brian Deegan will be at the council offices on September 30 at 7.30pm talking about how to design, deliver and monitor a St Albans district cycling network.

You may also want to watch:

He has lived in Harpenden for 10 years and knows the challenges of creating a cycle network for the district.

Cycle networks, where people of all ages and abilities can cycle safely, are reportedly key to significantly increasing the numbers of people cycling. They are also effective in reducing pollution and environmental issues.

Brian co-wrote the London Cycling Design Standards and is currently principal design engineer with Urban Movement.

Entry is free and to register visit www.stacc-agm.eventbrite.co.uk

Most Read

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

St Albans women are new faces of global Sweaty Betty advertising campaign

Naomi Czuba shooting Sweaty Betty's new international advertising campaign. Picture: Sweaty Betty

St Albans man arrested following series of sexual assaults in Alban Way

A male cyclist has been sexually assaulting women on the Alban Way. Picture: Danny Loo

Investigating paedophile hunters operating in Hertfordshire

Cobra UK work in St Albans and Harpenden to protect children against online predators.

Most Read

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans

St Albans women are new faces of global Sweaty Betty advertising campaign

Naomi Czuba shooting Sweaty Betty's new international advertising campaign. Picture: Sweaty Betty

St Albans man arrested following series of sexual assaults in Alban Way

A male cyclist has been sexually assaulting women on the Alban Way. Picture: Danny Loo

Investigating paedophile hunters operating in Hertfordshire

Cobra UK work in St Albans and Harpenden to protect children against online predators.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Calling all St Albans cyclists! Harpenden expert on creating a network

There will be a talk by speaker Brian Deegan as St Albans District Council on September 30.

Solid start for Tabard as they stroll to opening day win over Hitchin

Tabard V Hitchin - Joshua Bawden in action for Tabard. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Businesswomen in St Albans and London Colney nominated for award

Naomi Czuba is a finalist in the Best New Business category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Bori Bojthe

Incredible Edible gardens and mental health conference among St Albans projects to get cash boost

Top left to right: Harpenden South West councillor Teresa Heritage ( Picture: David Hartnup/HCC) and St Albans Central councillor Chris White. Bottom left to right: St Albans North councillor Roma Mills (Picture: James Ward Photography) and St Stephen's councillor Sue Featherstone (Picture: Danny Loo).

Two in hospital following serious St Albans crash

Police, fire, ambulance and two air ambulances were at the scene of the crash in St Albans
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists