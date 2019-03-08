Calling all St Albans cyclists! Harpenden expert on creating a network

There will be a talk by speaker Brian Deegan as St Albans District Council on September 30. Archant

An expert will be speaking in St Albans about how to create an effective and positive cycling culture.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harpenden street design engineer Brian Deegan will be at the council offices on September 30 at 7.30pm talking about how to design, deliver and monitor a St Albans district cycling network.

You may also want to watch:

He has lived in Harpenden for 10 years and knows the challenges of creating a cycle network for the district.

Cycle networks, where people of all ages and abilities can cycle safely, are reportedly key to significantly increasing the numbers of people cycling. They are also effective in reducing pollution and environmental issues.

Brian co-wrote the London Cycling Design Standards and is currently principal design engineer with Urban Movement.

Entry is free and to register visit www.stacc-agm.eventbrite.co.uk