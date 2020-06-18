‘Cycleval’ to raise funds despite Carnival cancelled

This year’s Harpenden Carnival may have been cancelled but the Harpenden Round Table has come up with a great new way to keep people raising vital funds for three local charities including Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

Due to the current pandemic, many fundraising events have been going virtual. With this in mind, the Harpenden Round Table has created ‘Cycleval’ where teams of participants will cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats – virtually from their homes - in a round-the-clock relay.

They have already raised almost £9,000 in sponsorship since Cycleval was launched last week.

Each rider in a team will cover a specified time or distance and will use cycling apps to track their distance. Information from each team’s apps will then feed into a specially created tracker map to record each team’s progress.

Riders in each team will cover 874 miles between them across the weekend when the Harpenden Carnival was originally meant to take place. Participants will use their bikes on turbo-trainers in their homes or garages and will use apps such as Zwift and Strava. Once a leg is completed, they will virtually hand over a baton to the next team member.

Harpenden Round Table’s aim is to raise as much money as possible for Rennie Grove and the other chosen charities and to encourage the teams taking part to attempt to beat the world record time of 43 hours and 25 minutes. The other chosen charities are St Albans District Foodbank and Oracle Cancer Trust.

Nicola Aquila, corporate partnership executive at Rennie Grove, said: “Our incredible nurses are still caring for patients and families at home in our community throughout this pandemic. We need as much support as possible to raise money so we can continue providing this vital service.

“We’re delighted Harpenden Round Table has joined up with Verulam Cycling Club, Harpenden Mountain and Road Bikes and Harpenden & St Albans Coronavirus Zwifters to raise funds for us. Thank you and good luck to everyone who’s taking part.”

Visit www.harpendencycleval.uk for more information.

If you would like to make a donation visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/HarpendenRoundTable