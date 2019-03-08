Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans school awarded for its physical education

PUBLISHED: 15:05 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 17 July 2019

Children at Cunningham Hill School celebrating their award.

Children at Cunningham Hill School celebrating their award.

Archant

A St Albans primary school has received a prestigious award in recognition of its commitment to sport, physical education and physical activity.

Cunningham Hill Juniors School on Cell Barnes Lane has received the Platinum School Games Award from School Games.

This is a government scheme where schools can apply for Platinum if they have achieved five successive Gold awards, and Cunningham Hill was the first primary school in Hertfordshire to achieve this.

You may also want to watch:

Out of approximately 21,000 primary schools in the country, just over 100 have achieved the accolade.

PE subject leader Natasha Green said: "We are understandably very delighted and proud to receive this award.

"We are sure you will join us in congratulating all the pupils and staff at the school who show dedication and commitment towards sport on a daily basis."

Cunningham Hill is rated as outstanding by Ofsted.

Most Read

Burglars tunnel through walls to break into Harpenden play centre

Big Space, Harpenden, was broken into and burglars tore down walls to play rooms. Picture: Lester Adams

‘Devastating’ fire at St Albans fish and chip shop

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Warning after spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans

There has been a spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans.

Historic London Colney building in top ten ‘at risk’ buildings list in country

All Saints Pastoral Centre

Harpenden primary school celebrates excellent results

Lea Primary headteacher James Berry, Y6 teacher Claire Weston and some of the Year 6 children.

Most Read

Burglars tunnel through walls to break into Harpenden play centre

Big Space, Harpenden, was broken into and burglars tore down walls to play rooms. Picture: Lester Adams

‘Devastating’ fire at St Albans fish and chip shop

Five fire engines attended a major fire at The Camp Fish and Chips in St Albans. Picture: Laura Bill

Warning after spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans

There has been a spate of indecent exposure incidents in St Albans.

Historic London Colney building in top ten ‘at risk’ buildings list in country

All Saints Pastoral Centre

Harpenden primary school celebrates excellent results

Lea Primary headteacher James Berry, Y6 teacher Claire Weston and some of the Year 6 children.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Old London Road closed as unstable shed causes chaos

An unstable shed in Old London Road has resulted in the road being closed for months.

St Albans school awarded for its physical education

Children at Cunningham Hill School celebrating their award.

St Albans boy wins young artist competition at Royal Academy of Arts

Ollie Kellert with his exhibited piece of artwork at the Royal Academy of Arts.

St Albans Comic-Con was out of this world event

St Albans Comic-Con 2019

Biggleswade boss Lee happy with win over dad Ian and St Albans City in the Allinson derby

Biggleswade Town manager Lee Allinson on the touchline. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists