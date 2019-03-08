St Albans school awarded for its physical education

Children at Cunningham Hill School celebrating their award. Archant

A St Albans primary school has received a prestigious award in recognition of its commitment to sport, physical education and physical activity.

Cunningham Hill Juniors School on Cell Barnes Lane has received the Platinum School Games Award from School Games.

This is a government scheme where schools can apply for Platinum if they have achieved five successive Gold awards, and Cunningham Hill was the first primary school in Hertfordshire to achieve this.

Out of approximately 21,000 primary schools in the country, just over 100 have achieved the accolade.

PE subject leader Natasha Green said: "We are understandably very delighted and proud to receive this award.

"We are sure you will join us in congratulating all the pupils and staff at the school who show dedication and commitment towards sport on a daily basis."

Cunningham Hill is rated as outstanding by Ofsted.