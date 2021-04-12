St Albans Cubs buy Malaria nets for Ghanaian children

Published: 10:40 AM April 12, 2021

Cubs in St Albans raised money to buy Malaria nets for children in Ghana. - Credit: Griffin Cubs, St Albans

St Albans Cubs have raised more than £1,000 to pay for mosquito nets to help children in Ghana.

Cubs from the 3rd St Albans Griffin Pack, aged between eight and 10 years old, have recently formed a link with a Cub pack in Tamale, Ghana.

The two Cub groups met up online and taught each other games from their countries. Several of the Cubs are continuing the link as pen pals and the groups plan to meet again later in the year.

Given their link with the West African country, Griffin Cubs decided to take on personal challenges to raise money to buy mosquito nets which Scouts in Ghana will distribute to families, as part of the Scouts against Malaria initiative. Each Cub was challenged to raise at least £10, enough to cover one mosquito net each.

Nine-year-old Samuel baked cakes which he sold at his football practice.

He said: “I was really happy to make some cakes for my friends at football to help raise money to buy mosquito nets for families in Africa. Some mosquitos can carry malaria and can make people very ill if they bite them, so I hope the nets will protect many families.”

Eight-year-old Harry roller-skated from St Albans to Welwyn Garden City and back, which took him three hours, while nine-year-old Eilidh made cakes to sell to friends and family.

Eight-year-old Lottie decided to walk at least 6km a day for a week, the average distance many children in Ghana walk every day to collect water. Also eight, Lois, drew pet portraits for neighbours and friends.

She has painted over 25 portraits of pets from as far as California and Japan.

She said: “So far I have drawn a hedgehog, fish and mice as well as cats and dogs. I am really happy that my drawings are raising money for families in Ghana.”

Cubs Jacob, Ollie and Benjamin challenged themselves to cycle from Wheathampstead to Welwyn Garden City which they completed in the snow! Jacob said: “It was so cold! But we felt really proud of ourselves when we had finished.”