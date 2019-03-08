Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Could you help cover St Albans cardiac screening costs?

PUBLISHED: 11:19 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 19 August 2019

Can you help to fund these cardiac tests for children and adults under 35 years of age by charity CRY.

Can you help to fund these cardiac tests for children and adults under 35 years of age by charity CRY.

© James McCauley

A charity is appealing for help to fund heart checks on children and young adults.

Charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) raises awareness of heart conditions and offers screening tests.

Each screening test costs £75 so CRY is appealing to local businesses and residents to make donations to ensure that the planned screening goes ahead.

The next St Albans cardiac screening session will be held on October 20 and is open to those aged from 14 to 35.

You may also want to watch:

The subsidised ECG and echocardiogram screening offered will discover any life-threatening cardiac conditions which could cause sudden and premature death.

Any sponsorship or donations made could directly prevent the premature or unnecessary death of a young person.

CRY also offer bereavement support for those who have lost a loved one to a heart condition.

The screening will be held at the Samuel Ryder Academy in Drakes Drive.

To donate, or find out more, visit www.c-r-y.org.uk.

Most Read

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC

CCTV appeal after suspected racial abuse incident in London Colney

Do you recognise this man? He was on the 84 bus when a 14-year-old girl was the victim of suspected racial abuse in London Colney. Picture: Herts police

Non-visible disabilities to be covered under Hertfordshire’s blue badge scheme

Disabled badge holders only

St Albans pub reopens with outside braai oven after devastating fire

The Plough has opened after a fire using this braai oven. Picture: Submitted by Tim Hughes

S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens set to Rip It Up in St Albans in 70s dance show

Rip It Up The 70s will star Melody Thornton, Louis Smith, and S Club 7's Rachel Stevens.

Most Read

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC

CCTV appeal after suspected racial abuse incident in London Colney

Do you recognise this man? He was on the 84 bus when a 14-year-old girl was the victim of suspected racial abuse in London Colney. Picture: Herts police

Non-visible disabilities to be covered under Hertfordshire’s blue badge scheme

Disabled badge holders only

St Albans pub reopens with outside braai oven after devastating fire

The Plough has opened after a fire using this braai oven. Picture: Submitted by Tim Hughes

S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens set to Rip It Up in St Albans in 70s dance show

Rip It Up The 70s will star Melody Thornton, Louis Smith, and S Club 7's Rachel Stevens.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Temporary bus service to run to St Albans City Hospital due to roadworks

A shuttle bus will run to and from St Albans City Hospital while roadworks take place. Photo: Danny Loo.

St Albans woman makes Telegraph Travel Pioneer finals

Susie Cery set up Our Tribe Travels three years ago and has made it to the finals of the Telegraph Travel Pioneer of the Year. Photo: Paul Currie

Could you help cover St Albans cardiac screening costs?

Can you help to fund these cardiac tests for children and adults under 35 years of age by charity CRY.

Non-visible disabilities to be covered under Hertfordshire’s blue badge scheme

Disabled badge holders only

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists