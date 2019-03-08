Could you help cover St Albans cardiac screening costs?

Can you help to fund these cardiac tests for children and adults under 35 years of age by charity CRY. © James McCauley

A charity is appealing for help to fund heart checks on children and young adults.

Charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) raises awareness of heart conditions and offers screening tests.

Each screening test costs £75 so CRY is appealing to local businesses and residents to make donations to ensure that the planned screening goes ahead.

The next St Albans cardiac screening session will be held on October 20 and is open to those aged from 14 to 35.

The subsidised ECG and echocardiogram screening offered will discover any life-threatening cardiac conditions which could cause sudden and premature death.

Any sponsorship or donations made could directly prevent the premature or unnecessary death of a young person.

CRY also offer bereavement support for those who have lost a loved one to a heart condition.

The screening will be held at the Samuel Ryder Academy in Drakes Drive.

To donate, or find out more, visit www.c-r-y.org.uk.