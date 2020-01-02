Advanced search

Police investigate after windows smashed in St Albans flat

PUBLISHED: 10:25 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 02 January 2020

Police are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Police are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Police are investigating after criminal damage to a flat in St Albans.

Police are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: SuppliedPolice are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

The windows of a property in Charrington Place were smashed at around 9.30pm on Sunday, December 29.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/116706/19.

Most Read

Police appeal after window smashed in St Albans burglary

Crime

Bus driver killed in Smallford crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Smallford. Picture: Archant

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Herts Ad decade in review: Sinkholes, the Odyssey, Brexit and more

Sky News aerial footage of the sinkhole in Fontmell Close, St Albans.

Police investigate after windows smashed in St Albans flat

Police are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Police appeal after window smashed in St Albans burglary

Crime

Bus driver killed in Smallford crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Smallford. Picture: Archant

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Herts Ad decade in review: Sinkholes, the Odyssey, Brexit and more

Sky News aerial footage of the sinkhole in Fontmell Close, St Albans.

Police investigate after windows smashed in St Albans flat

Police are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Hertfordshire commuters hit by 2.7 per cent rail fare rise

Commuters will pay as much as £100 more for a season ticket in 2020. Picture: Archant

Bus driver killed in Smallford crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Smallford. Picture: Archant

Police investigate after windows smashed in St Albans flat

Police are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Firefighters busy across Hertfordshire on New Year’s Day

Firefighters were called out to fires across Hertfordshire on New Year's Day. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Bring on the spring! Looking ahead to a new season in the garden

Snowdrops are often found in early spring gardens. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists