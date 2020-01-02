Police investigate after windows smashed in St Albans flat
PUBLISHED: 10:25 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 02 January 2020
Archant
Police are investigating after criminal damage to a flat in St Albans.
Police are investigating after criminal damage to windows at a property in Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Supplied
The windows of a property in Charrington Place were smashed at around 9.30pm on Sunday, December 29.
Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/116706/19.