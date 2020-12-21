Youths plead not guilty to violent crimes at St Albans Crown Court appearance

Published: 12:41 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 5:07 PM December 21, 2020

Five young men have pleaded not guilty to charges of serious violence and related crimes in St Albans and London Colney.

Mason Monaghan, 18, of Broadwater Crescent in WGC and Kobi Nelson, 18, of De Parys Avenue in Bedford, a boy aged 16 and two 17-year-olds appeared at St Albans Crown Court today in relation to conspiracy to commit GBH and conspiracy to rob in St Albans and London Colney between December 9 2019 and September 30 2020

Oliver Wallace-Greaves, 24, of Cottonmill Crescent in St Albans has been reported for assisting an offender.

They have all been released on unconditional bail until the trial date of June 7, apart from one of the 17-year-olds who has been remanded in custody.