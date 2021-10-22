Needle spiking incident alleged at St Albans nightclub

Published: 12:31 PM October 22, 2021

A woman claims she was pricked in the arm with what she believes to have been a needle as she left a St Albans nightclub.

The victim said she was on her way out of the city centre nightclub on Saturday night when she felt a sharp pain in her elbow.

She did not become unwell and went home safely with friends and family, but woke up the next morning to find her arm sore, bruised and swollen.

Investigations, including toxicology work, are currently being carried out by police to ascertain whether any offences have occurred.

A spokesperson for Herts police said: "We are aware of reports nationally of potential ‘spiking’ incidents involving needles.

"At this time, we have only received one report of a potential incident of this nature in St Albans, and this is being investigated through toxicology and CCTV enquiries.

"We fully understand that reports of this nature will be alarming for people and we’ll be working with local venues to ensure that all patrons are kept safe.

"We take reports of this nature seriously. If you believe you have been a victim of spiking in any way, please report it at the earliest available opportunity so that as much evidence as possible can be gathered. If there is a suggestion that a spiking has taken place, there is CCTV and forensic work that can be carried out to establish whether an offence has occurred.

"If you have been a victim of sexual assault, under any circumstances, and do not feel comfortable talking to police initially, Herts SARC can provide advice and support and take the necessary samples which can be used as evidence going forward."

The Herts SARC offers free support and practical help to anyone in Hertfordshire who has ​experienced sexual violence and/or sexual abuse. Visit hertssarc.org for information.