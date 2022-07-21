Woman reportedly abused due to disability in St Albans

The alleged abuser had parked behind the victim at a Morrisons petrol station - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has allegedly been verbally abused in reference to her disability in St Albans.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.00pm on Thursday, July 14 at the Morrisons petrol station on Hatfield Road.

A verbal altercation is reported to have taken place between the female drivers of two cars.

During the exchange, offensive remarks about one driver's disability were allegedly made.

An eyewitness said the victim was in pain, sat in the driving seat of her car, when the second woman parked in the bay behind her.

The witness continued, claiming that the woman repeatedly beeped her horn, before stating "I don't care" when the disability was explained to her.

According to the witness, the woman also claimed that the victim was being "aggressive" and proceeded to verbally abuse her.

A spokesperson for Herts police said: "Police are currently investigating following an incident at Morrisons petrol station in St Albans, at around 1.00pm on Thursday, July 14.

"It was reported that a verbal altercation had occurred between the female drivers of two vehicles, during which offensive comments around disability were made.

"Enquiries are continuing at this time."

Information can be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/56655/22.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.