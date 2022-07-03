The woman was punched and verbally abused by four teenage boys. - Credit: PA

A woman has been assaulted by a group of teenage boys in a Hemel Hempstead underpass.

The incident occurred between 2.30pm and 3.00pm on Wednesday, June 1).

The victim was walking through the underpass from Jarman Park towards the town centre, when she was approached by four teenage boys.

When the woman, in her 20s, challenged the boys for blocking her path, they began to punch and verbally abuse her.

Hertfordshire Police are now appealing for witnesses following the assault.

Investigating officer, police constable Rebecca Maddock, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim and we have been doing everything we can to find those responsible.

“Our inquiries have found that two members of the public, a male and a female, are believed to have witnessed what happened, with the male chasing the boys away.

“If this was you, please get in touch straight away as you may be able to help us progress our inquiries.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone else who believes they have information.

"The first male is described as having frizzy afro-style hair, aged under 16 and possibly mixed race.

"The second male is described as white and under 16.

"The third male is described as white and aged 16 or 17 years old.

"He had a bike with him and was wearing a black baseball cap, dark trousers and a black hooded jacket with a white logo down the sleeve (possibly Nike).

"The fourth male is described as white with brown, curly-ish hair and of a quite small build.

"He was wearing a red jacket and carrying alcohol.

“If you can help, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at rebecca.maddock@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/43573/22.”

Information can also be reported online.

Anonymous information can be reported by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.