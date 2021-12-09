Fight between teenage girl and woman in St Albans supermarket

Morrisons in Hatfield Road, St Albans, was the scene of an altercation between a teenage girl and a woman. - Credit: Google

Did you witness a fight between a teenage girl and a woman in the Morrisons store on Hatfield Road?

At around 6.30pm on Monday 15 November, a physical altercation between a teenage girl and a woman took place inside of the St Albans store with one punching the other. During the incident a glass bottle was also reportedly smashed. No injuries were sustained.

Det Con Stephanie May, who is investigating, said: “Enquiries into this incident are underway with those involved identified and CCTV being reviewed, however we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident that has not yet been in touch with us."

Anyone with information should contact her directly via email at stephanie.may@herts.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/89581/21.