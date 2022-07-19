News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Wheels stolen from VW Golf parked in St Albans

Pearce Bates

Published: 2:04 PM July 19, 2022
A blue VW Golf, with no rear wheels.

It is believed that the offenders used bricks from a nearby wall to remove the wheel nuts. - Credit: Supplied

Both rear wheels have been stolen from a blue Volkswagen Golf, parked in a St Albans car park.

The incident occurred between 10.00pm on Saturday (July 16) and 10.00am on Sunday (July 17).

During that time, the vehicle was parked in a car park on Park View Close.

It is believed that the offenders may have used bricks from a nearby wall to remove the car's wheel nuts, before removing the wheels.

A wall with some bricks removed.

Bricks taken from this wall are believed to have been utilised by the thieves. - Credit: Supplied

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said: "Police are currently investigating following a theft from motor vehicle offence in St Albans.

"It was reported that, sometime between 10.00pm on July 16 and 10.00am the following day, the back wheels of a Volkswagen Golf were stolen while it was parked in a car park in Park View Close.

"Enquiries are continuing at this time and anyone with information is asked to please contact police, quoting crime reference 41/57138/22."

Information can be reported online, or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111. 

Hertfordshire Constabulary
St Albans News

