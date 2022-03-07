Driver leaves scene after 11-year-old boy injured in crash near St Albans
- Credit: Google Earth
An 11-year-old boy has sustained injuries after a crash in Hertfordshire.
A blue Volkswagen Polo collided with the boy at around 5.10pm on St Albans Road, Watford last Thursday (March 3).
Hertfordshire Constabulary said that they immediately attended the collision, but the driver was not at the scene.
PC Ian Key, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said that the boy sustained minor cuts and bruising, and is not seriously injured.
PC Key said: "Thankfully the child was not seriously injured.
"Nevertheless, it would have been a frightening experience for all involved.
“We are trying to establish exactly what happened and so we need to trace the driver.
"The vehicle is believed to be a model from 2002-2005.
"If this was you, please get in touch straight away.
“Perhaps saw you saw the vehicle driving off.
"I would urge any dashcam owners who were driving in the area at the time to please check their cameras and get in touch if you spot the vehicle."
Anybody who knows about this incident can contact police officers by phoning 101 and quoting ISR 477 of March 3.
They can also email PC Key at ian.key@herts.pnn.police.uk or report information on the Hertfordshire Constabulary website: https://www.herts.police.uk/
Alternatively, information can be handed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/