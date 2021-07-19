News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Did you see a violent attack in French Row?

Laura Bill

Laura Bill

Published: 12:49 PM July 19, 2021   
Bottles were thrown by a group of brawling men embroiled in a fight in the middle of St Albans city centre.

The incident on French Row and High Street started shortly before 1am on Monday July 12.

The group broke up and ran off when police arrived but a number of men involved were detained by officers.

Det Con Paige Carter said: “The incident occurred the same night as the Euro 2020 football final.

“We believe several people who had been in The Snug, or stood outside, will have witnessed it or even tried to separate those involved.

“We would like to trace these people as they may have information that could assist our investigation. If you saw this incident please get in touch with us.”

Three men aged 17, 18 and 26 were arrested on suspicion of affray. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

You can email DC Carter at paige.carter@herts.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 41/52827/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

