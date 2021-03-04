Man assaulted in 'unprovoked attack in broad daylight' in St Albans

Published: 5:24 PM March 4, 2021

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly punched in the head at Verulam golf club on Friday (February 26) - Credit: Archant

Did you witness or provide assistance after an assault near Verulam golf course on Friday?

Detectives investigating an assault in St Albans are appealing for witnesses and information, after a man was allegedly punched in the head.

The victim was walking past Verulam golf course on London Road at 10.45am on February 26, when he was approached by another man.

It was alleged that the assailant punched him in the head, causing the victim to fall to the floor and lose consciousness. The offender then ran from the scene.

It is believed that both parties are known to each other.

You may also want to watch:

DC Amy Tilson, who is investigating, said: “This was an unprovoked attack which took place in broad daylight, and we believe that several people would have witnessed the altercation.

“It was reported that several passers by assisted the victim immediately after. I would really like to speak to them, as they may be key witnesses and could have vital information to progress our investigation.

“If you have any information, please get in touch. Even something that may be relatively minor or insignificant could be key to our enquiries.”

Those with information can report it directly to DC Tilson at Amy.Tilson@herts.pnn.police.uk. Information can also be reported online at herts.police.uk/report and herts.police.uk/contact, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 41/14256/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.