News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Man assaulted in 'unprovoked attack in broad daylight' in St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:24 PM March 4, 2021   
Three people in the St Albans area have now been arrested on suspicion of burglary. Picture: Archant

Police are investigating after a man was allegedly punched in the head at Verulam golf club on Friday (February 26) - Credit: Archant

Did you witness or provide assistance after an assault near Verulam golf course on Friday?

Detectives investigating an assault in St Albans are appealing for witnesses and information, after a man was allegedly punched in the head.

The victim was walking past Verulam golf course on London Road at 10.45am on February 26, when he was approached by another man.

It was alleged that the assailant punched him in the head, causing the victim to fall to the floor and lose consciousness. The offender then ran from the scene.

It is believed that both parties are known to each other.

You may also want to watch:

DC Amy Tilson, who is investigating, said: “This was an unprovoked attack which took place in broad daylight, and we believe that several people would have witnessed the altercation.

“It was reported that several passers by assisted the victim immediately after. I would really like to speak to them, as they may be key witnesses and could have vital information to progress our investigation.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hundreds of trees felled on Green Belt site 'to make way for travellers camp'
  2. 2 Which areas of St Albans district have seen the most people vaccinated?
  3. 3 COVID-19 cases continue to fall in St Albans
  1. 4 The show WILL go on! Major regeneration of Alban Arena mooted
  2. 5 The latest court results from the St Albans area
  3. 6 Man in his 40s dies after crash between bus and car
  4. 7 'Out of touch' government demands more houses in St Albans
  5. 8 Man assaulted in 'unprovoked attack in broad daylight' in St Albans
  6. 9 St Albans coronavirus deaths surpass major milestone
  7. 10 Comment: St Albans makes rich list with holy property portfolio

“If you have any information, please get in touch. Even something that may be relatively minor or insignificant could be key to our enquiries.”

Those with information can report it directly to DC Tilson at Amy.Tilson@herts.pnn.police.uk. Information can also be reported online at herts.police.uk/report and herts.police.uk/contact, or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 41/14256/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper wants to know what's happening with the district's supply of Covid vaccines.

Public Health England

What's happening with district's vaccine supplies? St Albans MP is...

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Creators of last year's Drive & Dine Theatre return this summer with The Alfresco Theatre Drive-in

Comedy

Drive-in cinema, comedy and music coming to Herts Showground

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
St Albans pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Alban Arena. Picture: Pamela Raith

Alban Arena becomes COVID-19 vaccination centre

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Aerial photos of Butterfly World in St Albans taken by SkyPhocal

Residents' misery after disruption on former Butterfly World site

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon