Two men, one in a balaclava, stole the van after arriving in a reportedly untaxed and uninsured BMW. - Credit: Ellie Morris

Two men, one in a balaclava, were caught on CCTV stealing a van on Sunday night (May 8) in Long Spring, St Albans.

The duo could be seen arriving in a reportedly untaxed and uninsured BMW, before proceeding to steal the van at around 10.15pm.

The stolen vehicle, owned by Nick Thompson and used for his Melior Sports business, was full of specialist tools and scaffolding.

Ellie Morris, a friend of Mr Thompson, has appealed for the van's return, describing the van as a "long wheelbase silver Peugeot boxer with a giant Melior Sports sticker on the front...The registration plate is CE66 UBS."

The van was packed with specialist tools and scaffolding. - Credit: Ellie Morris

She said: "Very sadly my friend's business van full of tools was stolen last night, outside his unit in St Albans.

"It was stolen by two men - one in a balaclava - that arrived in an untaxed and uninsured blue BMW 525d.

"Inside the van were a number of specialist tools including a full scaffold, and two floor sanders (a drum sander and an edge sander) as well as several other items.

Nick Thompson used the van for his business Melior Sports. - Credit: Ellie Morris

"If you see either of these vehicles please help us recover the van and tools by reporting it to the police and to us.

"Similarly if you see any tools for sale that you think match these and their origin is suspicious, please report to the police and to us. Thank you."

Nick Thompson has now set up a JustGiving page, to cover the cost of the stolen tools.

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said: "Police were called yesterday morning (Monday, May 9) to a report that a vehicle had been stolen from a business unit in Long Spring, St Albans.

"It was reported that at around 10.15pm on Sunday 8 May, two men stole a silver Peugeot Boxer Van, which contained a number of tools.

"Officers are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting crime reference number 41/36539/22."