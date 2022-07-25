Masked men stealing wheels from St Albans car park

Two offside wheels were stolen from a Volkswagen Golf parked in Park View Close on July 22. - Credit: Submitted

Men in balaclavas are targeting vehicles parked in a St Albans underground car park and stealing wheels.

Thefts have been reported on several occasions from the car park in Park View Close, off Camp Road.

The first occasion involved a blue Volkswagen Golf and took place between 10pm on Saturday July 16 and 10am on Sunday July 17.

It is believed that the offenders may have used bricks from a nearby wall to force off the car's wheel nuts, before removing the wheels.

Then at around 1.30am on Friday July 22, two offside wheels were stolen from another Volkswagen Golf also parked in Park View Close.

Victim Jon Wexler said: "I'm an ambulance driver for the NHS and after completing a 12-hour shift I came home to find that my vehicle had two wheels stolen and had been left on bricks from a nearby wall and the bolts placed on the floor."

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said: "Police are currently investigating. The offenders were described as two white men wearing balaclavas.

"Enquiries are continuing at this time and anyone with information is asked to please contact police, quoting crime reference 41/57138/22 for the first incident, and 4158650/22 for the second."