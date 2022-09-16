Two 13-year-old boys charged with arson after blaze near Hemel Hempstead
Two teenagers stand accused of starting a building fire near Hemel Hempstead.
Police in Hertfordshire have charged the boys, both aged 13, with arson following the blaze in the Fourdriner Way area of Apsley.
A Hertfordshire Constabulary statement - released on Thursday, September 15 - reads: "Police were called at around 3.35pm on Saturday, January 22 to assist at the scene of a building on fire in the Fourdrinier Way area of Apsley, Hemel Hempstead.
"Officers attended to put road closures in place while the fire service worked to extinguish the blaze.
"Nobody was injured.
"It was deemed that the fire was started deliberately and an investigation was launched."
The boys cannot be named because of their age.
They are due to appear at St Albans Youth Court on Wednesday, October 5.