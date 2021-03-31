Two men arrested on suspicion of burglary after van filled with high value tools seized
Published: 4:32 PM March 31, 2021
- Credit: St Albans Police on Twitter
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after being pulled over in a white Vauxhall van in Harpenden.
Police who were on patrol stopped the van on Southdown Road at around 2.30am yesterday (Tuesday, March 30). On speaking to the men in the van, it appeared they had travelled from outside of the area.
The van was searched and the driver and the passenger were arrested.
Officers seized the van, and high value tools, as well as copper and lead, which they found inside.
A 26-year old man from Ilford and a 25-year-old man from East Ham were both arrested on suspicion of burglary and going equipped for theft.
Both men have been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.
