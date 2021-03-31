Two men arrested on suspicion of burglary after van filled with high value tools seized

Published: 4:32 PM March 31, 2021

Two men were arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning, in the Southdown area of Harpenden - Credit: St Albans Police on Twitter

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after being pulled over in a white Vauxhall van in Harpenden.

Police who were on patrol stopped the van on Southdown Road at around 2.30am yesterday (Tuesday, March 30). On speaking to the men in the van, it appeared they had travelled from outside of the area.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning Team 2 Intervention Officers stopped a suspicious van driving in #Harpenden. 🚨



On speaking with the occupants it appeared that they had travelled in from out of the area. 🤔 — St Albans Police (@StAlbansPolice) March 31, 2021

The van was searched and the driver and the passenger were arrested.

Officers seized the van, and high value tools, as well as copper and lead, which they found inside.

A 26-year old man from Ilford and a 25-year-old man from East Ham were both arrested on suspicion of burglary and going equipped for theft.

Both men have been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.