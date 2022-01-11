News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Man seriously injured after city centre brawl

Laura Bill

Published: 10:43 AM January 11, 2022
The assault occurred near St Albans magistrates court.

Two men have been arrested after an assault in the city centre.

The incident occurred in Civic Close, near the magistrates’ court, at around 2.40pm on Wednesday, January 5.

Three men were reportedly involved in a physical altercation with one seriously injured. 

Det Con Jemma Warburton, from the St Albans Local Crime Unit, said police are keen to talk to anyone who might be able to help them with their investigation: “We are aware from reviewing CCTV footage that a number of people tried to intervene during the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to email jemma.warburton@herts.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via the online web chat facility at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/1150/22.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

