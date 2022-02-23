An 11-year-old girl is searching for her missing Vans, which were taken from H&M St Albans in The Maltings - Credit: Google Earth

An 11-year-old girl wants to be reunited with her new Vans trainers which went missing from a St Albans shop.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said that the girl had left some new Vans on a table in H&M at The Maltings when she was browsing for clothes on Tuesday, February 15.

But the shoebox was picked up and taken by another customer in the store at around 1.50pm.

The size five shoes were bought for the girl as a birthday present.

The 11-year-old girl put her shoes down on a table in H&M St Albans, but they were taken by another customer - Credit: PA/Ian West

Police officers said the customer who took the Vans is described as a white woman of a large build, with short, tied-up red hair.

She was wearing a mask and a black coat, and was carrying a multi-coloured umbrella at the time.

PC Lee Hammond, from the St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are keen to trace this other customer to see if she has handed the trainers in.

"If this was you, please get in touch.

"I would also like to hear from anyone else who might have information about the trainers.

"They were in an orange/red coloured box and are a children's size five.

"Did you see them get picked up?

"Do you think you have seen them since?

"If you can help, please don't hesitate to get in touch."

Hertfordshire Constabulary is accepting written reports online: https://www.herts.police.uk/Report

Witnesses can also call 101 quoting the crime reference 41/12726/22, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.