Police search for 11-year-old's missing birthday present in St Albans
- Credit: Google Earth
An 11-year-old girl wants to be reunited with her new Vans trainers which went missing from a St Albans shop.
Hertfordshire Constabulary said that the girl had left some new Vans on a table in H&M at The Maltings when she was browsing for clothes on Tuesday, February 15.
But the shoebox was picked up and taken by another customer in the store at around 1.50pm.
The size five shoes were bought for the girl as a birthday present.
Police officers said the customer who took the Vans is described as a white woman of a large build, with short, tied-up red hair.
She was wearing a mask and a black coat, and was carrying a multi-coloured umbrella at the time.
PC Lee Hammond, from the St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We are keen to trace this other customer to see if she has handed the trainers in.
Most Read
- 1 Live updates as Westminster Lodge is evacuated due to ‘chemical leak’
- 2 Two hospitalised after chemical spill at Westminster Lodge in St Albans
- 3 Man killed after being struck by lorry on M1 in Hertfordshire
- 4 7 of the best pubs in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor
- 5 Pictures show aftermath of Storm Eunice in St Albans and London Colney
- 6 Large fire breaks out at outbuilding on Harpenden Road in St Albans
- 7 MP Bim Afolami slams 'scurrilous' Private Eye article
- 8 Area Guide: The historic market town of Hitchin
- 9 St Albans political advisor's leaving party allegedly broke lockdown rules
- 10 New foodbank opens in Harpenden
"If this was you, please get in touch.
"I would also like to hear from anyone else who might have information about the trainers.
"They were in an orange/red coloured box and are a children's size five.
"Did you see them get picked up?
"Do you think you have seen them since?
"If you can help, please don't hesitate to get in touch."
Hertfordshire Constabulary is accepting written reports online: https://www.herts.police.uk/Report
Witnesses can also call 101 quoting the crime reference 41/12726/22, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.