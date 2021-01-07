The latest court results for the St Albans area

Published: 1:00 PM January 7, 2021

Joshua Johnson: 21, of Chiltern Road, St Albans. On 6 April drove a Nissan Qashqai on Nelsons Avenue, St Albans after taking cannabis. Johnson also failed to stop the vehicle when directed to do so by a police officer. Fined £350 plus victim services £35 and court costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Dylan McNamara: 20, of Grosvenor Road, St Albans. On 8 November at Borehamwood breached a domestic violence order made by St Albans magistrates’ court. Fined £50.

Stefan Jakeman: 30, of Lauchlin Court, Elmshall Place, St Albans. Between 10 and 12 September at St Albans stole a wallet, banks cards and sunglasses and between 11 and 12 September at St Albans committed fraud by using stolen banks cards. Fined £200. Community order made. On 18 September at St Albans committed fraud by using two stolen bank cards. On 19 October stole a package of meat from Iceland at St Albans. Order to pay compensation £25, Community order made.

Graham Butters: 76, of Batchwood Drive, St Albans. Between 10 June and 10 July harassed a man at St Albans. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £620.

Christine Field: 65, of Holcroft Road, Harpenden. Drove a Vauxhall Mokka on Holcroft Road, Harpenden on December 9, 2019 failed to stop when an accident occurred and damage was caused to a stationary vehicle. Fined £440 plus victim services £44 and court costs £250. Driving record endorsed with 5 points.



Brian Drury: 63, of Kings Road, London Colney. On October 24 drove a Peugeot 208 on London Road, St Albans whilst over the drink drive limit. Drury had 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £692 plus victim services £69 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 20 months.



Chad Driver: 35, of Harris Lane, Radlett. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by St Albans Magistrates Court on March 12 by failing to attend unpaid work on August 16. Fined £40 plus court costs £45. Community order extended.



Trevor Grundelingh: 44, of Alban Avenue, St Albans. On April 3 drove a Volkswagen on London Road, Hemel Hempstead when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £600 plus victim services £60 and court costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 6 months.



Antonio Althorpe: 18, of Swallow Lane, St Albans. On October 10 took a Nissan Juke at Radwell without the consent of the owner. Drove the Nissan Juke on Great North Road, Radwell when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle and without a driving licence. Fined £320 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.Restraining order made.

Abdelilah Bouchikhihi: 40, of Belmont Hill, St Albans. On 28 September at St Albans failed to provide a breath test when required to do so by a police officer. Fined £833 plus victim services £83 and court costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 29 months.

Peter Hardey: 24 of Doggetts Way, St Albans. On 18 December 2019 entered a property at St Albans in contravention of a closure notice. Fined £150 plus victim services £32 and court costs £85.

Mark Lee: 59, of Bricket Road, St Albans. On 9 April drove a Nissan Micra on Marsden Road, Welwyn Garden City after taking cocaine. Fined £120 plus victim services £32 and court costs £85. Disqualified from driving 16 months.

Emily Hurley: 29, of Peters Avenue, London Colney. On October 8 drove an Audi A3 on Telford Road, London Colney while over the drink drive limit. Hurley had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Fined £200 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding a driving licence for 12 months.

John Rees: 46, of Upper Latimore Road, St Albans. On April 22 stole a box of Budweiser from Tesco at St Albans. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £85.

Kirsty Weston: 32, of Lauchlin Court, St Albans. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by West and Central Herts Magistrates Court. Fined £40 plus court costs £85.

Sunny Mia: 49, of Northfield Road, Harpenden. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by St Albans Magistrates Court. Ordered to pay court costs £85.

Alexander Johnson: 37, of Newgate Close, St Albans. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to a person on April 20 at St Albans. Stole three small bottles of wine from Tesco Express, St Albans on April 20. On April 18 stole steaks from Tesco Express, St Albans. Community order made. Ordered to pay victim services £95, court costs £85 and compensation £22.