News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Two arrested in connection with Verulamium Park assault 

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 4:12 PM July 19, 2021   
A gang of boys assaulted a teenager in Verulamium Park.

A gang of boys assaulted a teenager in Verulamium Park. - Credit: Archant


Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with last month's assault in Verulamium Park, St Albans.


At around 4.30pm on June 14, a 15-year-old boy in the park with friends was said to have been punched and kicked, leaving him with cuts and bruises. Cash and credit cards were said to have been stolen during the incident.

Two boys were arrested on Sunday and are currently on police bail with strict conditions not to enter St Albans.


They are a 15-year-old boy from Hemel Hempstead, who has been arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and fraud by false representation in connection with the incident. He has also been further arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a cannabis. 

You may also want to watch:

And a 16-year-old boy from Croxley Green, who has been arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and fraud by false representation in connection with the incident. 



Most Read

  1. 1 How did your St Albans GP score in annual NHS patient survey?
  2. 2 Did you see a violent attack in French Row?
  3. 3 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  1. 4 Harpenden school unites behind boy with brain tumour
  2. 5 Stinky fish and hot baths. What did the Romans do for St Albans?
  3. 6 New tenant for former estate agents' office on Holywell Hill
  4. 7 Lord-Lieutenant selects Harpenden residents as his deputies
  5. 8 Covid consultant criticises relaxation of pandemic restrictions
  6. 9 Area Guide: The pretty Hertfordshire village of Flamstead
  7. 10 Why I left Harpenden for a new life by the sea
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Watch out for this teenager - he's scamming shoppers with a false boxing club claim.

Scam warning: teenager conning shoppers in St Albans city centre

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The house fire in Tennyson Road, Harpenden.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Community rally round to support family after devastating house fire

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Emma Cargill from St Albans appears in Love Island: The Drama.

TV

Love Island drama role for St Albans graduate

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Police carried out a drugs raid at Bardwell Court, St Albans.

Updated

Two charged after police carry out drugs raid in Bardwell Court

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon