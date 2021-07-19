Two arrested in connection with Verulamium Park assault 

Published: 4:12 PM July 19, 2021





Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with last month's assault in Verulamium Park, St Albans.





At around 4.30pm on June 14, a 15-year-old boy in the park with friends was said to have been punched and kicked, leaving him with cuts and bruises. Cash and credit cards were said to have been stolen during the incident.

Two boys were arrested on Sunday and are currently on police bail with strict conditions not to enter St Albans.





They are a 15-year-old boy from Hemel Hempstead, who has been arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and fraud by false representation in connection with the incident. He has also been further arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a cannabis.

And a 16-year-old boy from Croxley Green, who has been arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and fraud by false representation in connection with the incident.







