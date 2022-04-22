Teenager and 41-year-old repeatedly stabbed man in his 30s
- Credit: Tony Webster
Two individuals, one just 17 years old, have been sentenced after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm (GBH) at St Albans Crown Court today (April 22).
The incident originally occurred in Borehamwood at around 4.30am on Tuesday October 12, 2021.
A man in his 30s had received life-threatening injuries, with stab-wounds to his neck, chest and back.
He was taken from the scene in Stratfield Road to hospital, where he underwent surgery.
Ferlisha Thomas, 41, and the teenager - who cannot be named for legal reasons - were initially charged with attempted murder, shortly after their arrest on October 19, 2021.
The duo both pleaded guilty to charges of GBH instead and were sentenced today (April 22).
Thomas was handed a three-year and three-month prison sentence, with the teenager sentenced to five years in custody.
Hertfordshire Police's investigating officer, detective sergeant Emma Alston, said: "This was nasty attack which has left a lasting impact on the victim, who had previously been romantically linked to Thomas.
"Thankfully he has at least been spared the ordeal of going through a trial and I hope these sentences can bring him a sense of closure.”