A teenager has been “left shaken” after reportedly being robbed at knife-point for his Nike bag by two males in Hemel Hempstead.

Police say the incident occurred in Gadebridge skate park, between 6.50pm and 7pm on Friday (May 13).

The 18-year-old was in the park with his friends when he was approached by two unknown males who asked him to hand over his property.

When the victim refused, a scuffle ensued, and a knife was produced.

The victim subsequently handed over his black Nike man bag and the suspects left on foot towards the High Street.

No one was injured during the incident.

Detective Constable James Macpherson, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Thankfully the victim was not injured during the incident but has been left shaken by what happened.

“The park was busy at the time and I am therefore appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who may have seen the suspects in the area to please get in touch.”

You can report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at www.herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/37835/22.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.