Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Teenager's arm broken during 'metal pole attack'

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 11:13 AM July 5, 2022
Two police officers, with their backs to camera.

An 18-year-old has since been arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH). - Credit: PA

A teenager has been left with a broken arm after being attacked by a man with a metal pole.

The incident occurred at around 8.15pm on Thursday, June 23.

A group of friends had been celebrating the end of their GCSE exams in the field of Hemel Hempstead Rugby Club in Chaulden Lane, Hemel Hempstead.

A man, known to the group, arrived and allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old boy with a metal pole.

The victim was left with a broken arm.

Since the attack, an 18-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead has been arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH).

He has been released on bail until Monday, July 25, whilst officers continue their investigation.

Det Con Natasha Gibbings of Herts police said: "I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

"Even the smallest piece of information could be vital to our investigation so please don’t hesitate to get in contact if you think you can help.

"Please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at natasha.gibbings@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/50099/22.”

Information can also be reported via the Hertfordshire Police website.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

