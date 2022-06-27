Teen punched in face and stomach during robbery

The boy also reported feeling "something pointed touching his back" whilst he was walked into the woods. - Credit: Google Maps

A teenage boy was reported to have been punched in the face and the stomach during a daylight robbery.

The incident occurred at around 4pm on Saturday (June 25), when the boy was on Kings Langley Common.

The boy said he felt "something pointed touching his back" whilst he was walked into the woods.

He was allegedly approached by an individual, who walked him into the nearby woods, holding the pointed object to his back.

The teen's phone and bag were then stolen, and he was punched in the face and stomach.

No weapon was seen during the incident.

Herts police believe the offender escaped in the direction of Coniston Road.

The individual is described as aged around 16, 5ft 9ins, slim build, clean shaven and with two cornrows in his hair.

He was wearing a blue tracksuit and a Canada Goose bodywarmer.

PC Andy Simms said: "I’d like to hear from anyone who was on the Common or near the wooded area at the time of this incident and witnessed what happened or saw anything suspicious.

“Anyone with information can contact me directly by email via andy.simms@herts.police.uk”

Information can also be reported online or by calling non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/50631/22.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.



