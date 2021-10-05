Car theft suspects arrested as part of police sting

Published: 1:16 PM October 5, 2021

Suspected car thieves have been arrested in the Harpenden area. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Undercover officers pounced on suspected car thieves who had been scouring the Harpenden area.

A targeted police investigation involving uniformed and plain-clothed officers had been patrolling the area day and night after several vehicles were interfered with and broken into.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle on Friday.

A second man, Steven Gillians, 40, of Pickford Hill, Harpenden, was arrested and charged with theft by finding and possession of cannabis. He appeared at Herts Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday September 22 and bailed to reappear on Tuesday October 12.

A third man - Jamie Fogarty, 36, of Comet Way in Hatfield was arrested in St Albans Road, Harpenden, during a targeted police operation on Saturday night. He has been charged with going equipped to steal and is due to appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on November 5.

You may also want to watch:

Ch Insp Mike Todd said: “I have increased police patrols in the evenings and early hours in the Harpenden area in response to the recent thefts from motor vehicles. As well as overt officers, we also use covert tactics and therefore our response may not be obvious.

"Let me make it clear to anyone coming into the St Albans district to commit crime, I will continue to use every tactical option available to bring those responsible to justice.

“Please remember to lock your vehicle and do not leave anything on display.

“If you suspect a crime is in progress, call 999. If reporting retrospectively call 101 or report online herts.police.uk/report.”