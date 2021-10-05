News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Car theft suspects arrested as part of police sting

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 1:16 PM October 5, 2021   
Suspected car thieves have been arrested in the Harpenden area.

Suspected car thieves have been arrested in the Harpenden area. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Undercover officers pounced on suspected car thieves who had been scouring the Harpenden area.

A targeted police investigation involving uniformed and plain-clothed officers had been patrolling the area day and night after several vehicles were interfered with and broken into.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle on Friday.

A second man, Steven Gillians, 40, of Pickford Hill, Harpenden, was arrested and charged with theft by finding and possession of cannabis. He appeared at Herts Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday September 22 and bailed to reappear on Tuesday October 12.

A third man - Jamie Fogarty,  36, of Comet Way in Hatfield was arrested in St Albans Road, Harpenden, during a targeted police operation on Saturday night. He has been charged with going equipped to steal and is due to appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on November 5.

You may also want to watch:

Ch Insp Mike Todd said: “I have increased police patrols in the evenings and early hours in the Harpenden area in response to the recent thefts from motor vehicles. As well as overt officers, we also use covert tactics and therefore our response may not be obvious.

"Let me make it clear to anyone coming into the St Albans district to commit crime, I will continue to use every tactical option available to bring those responsible to justice. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Black History Month: 'Love always wins!'
  2. 2 David Carrick in court: Met Police officer accused of hotel date rape
  3. 3 David Carrick: Serving police officer charged with rape
  1. 4 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  2. 5 Property Spotlight: A stunning chapel conversion in Wheathampstead
  3. 6 Tories quit Audit Committee in row over 'blocked investigations'
  4. 7 Man with baseball bat arrested after Park Street incident
  5. 8 Harpenden burglary: Can you help crack this crime?
  6. 9 Family-run café brings welcome refreshments to Nomansland
  7. 10 London to Brighton cycle success for St Albans businessman

“Please remember to lock your vehicle and do not leave anything on display.

“If you suspect a crime is in progress, call 999.  If reporting retrospectively call 101 or report online herts.police.uk/report.”

Harpenden News
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CGIs show how the new York House apartment block in Guildford Road, St Albans, will look .

Affordable housing block given green light for garage site

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Charter Market gazebos vs stalls

St Albans City and District Council | Special Report

Lib Dem proposes Charter Market u-turn after stalls vs gazebos meeting

Charles Thomson

person
The battlefield walk takes in Beech Bottom Dyke in St Albans.

Guided walk explores second Battle of St Albans

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
A computer generated image of the proposed London Road development as viewed from Orient Close, St Albans.

Concerns over impact of London Road 32-homes development

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon