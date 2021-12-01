News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Man wanted for criminal damage at The Horn pub

Matt Adams

Published: 12:00 PM December 1, 2021
Do you recognise this man, wanted in connection with criminal damage in St Albans?

Do you recognise this man, wanted in connection with criminal damage in St Albans? - Credit: Herts police

This CCTV image shows a man wanted for questioning following an incident of criminal damage at a St Albans pub.

Hundreds of pounds worth of damage was caused to a door and window of The Horn pub in Victoria Street at around 10pm on Thursday November 25.

PC Lee Hammond, from the St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We believe the man pictured was in the area at the time and we’d like to speak to him to see if he can help our enquiries.

“If you recognise him, or have information about the incident, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at lee.hammond@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/92672/21.”

St Albans News

