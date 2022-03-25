A stolen Range Rover hit 135mph through Hertfordshire, even driving on the wrong side of the road during the pursuit. - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

A stolen Range Rover clocked 135mph during a high-speed pursuit which saw the luxury motor drive on the wrong side of an A-road.

The SUV was stolen from the Chester area before being pursued South by officers, near St Albans and into London, on Thursday (March 24).

The driver made his escape after abandoning the vehicle, however police are now conducting forensic examinations to help catch the perpetrator.

Hello again. This vehicle was only stolen a few hours ago from the Chester area. Located travelling south through Hertfordshire before being pursued at 135 mph into the Met area. Driver made good his escape. Forensics pending. 562/2179/6312 pic.twitter.com/bFeHA6IyKI — BCH Road Policing Unit (@roadpoliceBCH) March 24, 2022

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Shortly before 4.30am officers on patrol were made aware that a vehicle stolen from Cheshire was entering Hertfordshire.

"The vehicle was located travelling Southbound on the M1 between junctions 10 and 9.

"The vehicle was pursued by police to junction 4 of the motorway, where it left and joined the A41, travelling on the incorrect side of the road.

"Officers aborted the pursuit. The vehicle was found abandoned in the Met area a short time later, and was recovered."