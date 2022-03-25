News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Stolen Range Rover hits 135mph in high-speed pursuit near St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 2:38 PM March 25, 2022
A black Range Rover parked with a police car behind it.

A stolen Range Rover hit 135mph through Hertfordshire, even driving on the wrong side of the road during the pursuit. - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

A stolen Range Rover clocked 135mph during a high-speed pursuit which saw the luxury motor drive on the wrong side of an A-road. 

The SUV was stolen from the Chester area before being pursued South by officers, near St Albans and into London, on Thursday (March 24).

The driver made his escape after abandoning the vehicle, however police are now conducting forensic examinations to help catch the perpetrator. 

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "Shortly before 4.30am officers on patrol were made aware that a vehicle stolen from Cheshire was entering Hertfordshire.

"The vehicle was located travelling Southbound on the M1 between junctions 10 and 9.

"The vehicle was pursued by police to junction 4 of the motorway, where it left and joined the A41, travelling on the incorrect side of the road.

"Officers aborted the pursuit. The vehicle was found abandoned in the Met area a short time later, and was recovered."

Hertfordshire Constabularly
Hertfordshire Highways
St Albans News
Chester News
London

Don't Miss

Trains have been delayed and all lines are closed at St Albans Abbey. 

Herts Live News

Trains cancelled and disruption at St Albans

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Households in the Charmouth Road and Charmouth Court area are up in arms over plans to impose a Controlled Parking Zone

Neighbours unhappy with parking restriction scheme

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
School coach in horse field.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

St Albans school bus crashes into horse field

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A crop of cannabis worth at least £1.3 million at a former snooker club in Hemel Hempstead

Hatfield Magistrates Court

Hertfordshire's biggest ever weed factory found in Hemel Hempstead

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon