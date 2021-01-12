News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Crime

Woman loses more than £1000 in St Albans cashpoint distraction scam

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:10 PM January 12, 2021   
St Albans residents should be aware of a cashpoint scam, police said.

St Albans residents should be aware of a cashpoint scam, police said. Picture: Debbie White - Credit: Debbie White

St Albans residents should be wary of people trying to deliberately distract them at cashpoints. 

A woman was drawing out money at a cash machine in St Peter's Street on Monday January 2 around 1pm when she was approached by someone asking if she was from around here. 

While the woman turned to answer, a man approached her from the other side and stole her bank card.

The woman then had £1,050 taken from her bank account within half an hour of the incident

A spokesperson for Herts police said: "Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activities in the area.

You may also want to watch:

"If you happen to notice anything unusual or suspicious about an ATM, do not use it and report it immediately to your bank. 

Please contact police on non-emergency number 101 if you have any information relating to this crime.  Alternatively, you can give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to former St Albans City goalkeeper Lee Bozier
  2. 2 Granny launches petition for priority COVID jabs
  3. 3 Educational excellence - praise for our school staff during third lockdown
  1. 4 St Albans businesses urged to enforce Covid restrictions after reported breaches
  2. 5 Mass vaccine centre opening marks 'big step forward' in beating COVID-19
  3. 6 City's cinema awarded more than £120,000
  4. 7 Property Spotlight: A Grade II listed family home in London Colney
  5. 8 New rules are a further nail in the coffin for pubs
  6. 9 Elderly residents queue in freezing temperatures for COVID-19 vaccine
  7. 10 Hack turns teacher to explore home school hell vs the power of positive parenting

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

City centre nightclub set to be converted into flats

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

10 things not to say to people from St Albans

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Mass vaccination centre in town 'first' to open next week

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Patients group releases Covid vaccination message

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon