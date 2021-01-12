Woman loses more than £1000 in St Albans cashpoint distraction scam
- Credit: Debbie White
St Albans residents should be wary of people trying to deliberately distract them at cashpoints.
A woman was drawing out money at a cash machine in St Peter's Street on Monday January 2 around 1pm when she was approached by someone asking if she was from around here.
While the woman turned to answer, a man approached her from the other side and stole her bank card.
The woman then had £1,050 taken from her bank account within half an hour of the incident
A spokesperson for Herts police said: "Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activities in the area.
"If you happen to notice anything unusual or suspicious about an ATM, do not use it and report it immediately to your bank.
Please contact police on non-emergency number 101 if you have any information relating to this crime. Alternatively, you can give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
